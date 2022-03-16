PUMA opens its largest experiential store in South India

New Delhi, March 16 PUMA's newest store represents a significant step forward in the brand's efforts to provide an unprecedented experience to its customers and to foster meaningful offline engagement.

It launched its digitally enabled experiential store at Bengaluru's Orion Mall. This is the largest PUMA store in South India. KL Rahul, Vice Captain of the Indian cricket team and PUMA athlete, and Bollywood Actor Athiya Shetty attended the store's opening.

The store has state-of-the-art offerings such as F1 Simulators and interactive retail screens, with a focus on bringing technology, sports, and experiential retail under one roof. The brand's premium store will also feature limited-edition global collaborations for men, women, and children throughout the year.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, "We are thrilled to take our sports retail story forward with yet another digitally-enabled store for our shoppers. The Indian consumer today is not just drawn to premium products but also seeks a smart shopping environment. Coming up with a second experiential store in Bengaluru is a testimony to PUMA's commitment towards promoting sporting culture and meet the promising demand for active wear and athleisure in the region."

Brand Ambassador, KL Rahul said, "PUMA's commitment to sports & fitness is what makes it the most preferred sports brand in the country. I am stoked to be part of the launch of their largest store in South India. I am a fan of PUMA's select collaborations and limited-edition sneakers. I am definitely going to be a regular here." KL Rahul added, "People know my love for all things street. I will be constantly collaborating with PUMA's team to drop new styles of 1DER throughout the year for our athleisure-loving consumers."

Athiya Shetty added "I enjoy working out and spend most of my day in activewear and athleisure and I absolutely love PUMA. Their designs are so in sync with today's generation, be it sneakers or apparel. In fact, at times I even wear the comfortable 1DER collection sweatshirts. I am so thrilled to be in Bengaluru and be a part of their store launch. The store has really cool elements and the look and feel is extremely premium."

