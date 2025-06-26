Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Timings: Check Details of ISKCON's Rath Yatra Celebration in Odisha

Jagannath Rath Yatra, the annual yatra, is a spiritual Hindu celebration held in Odisha's Puri in the month of Ashadha, which falls between June and July. This prominent festival takes place on Dwitiya Tithi, the second day of the bright phase (Shukla Paksha) of the lunar month, and is considered spiritually significant due to the growing moonlight. The grand procession will see Lord Jagannath accompanied by his siblings, Balram and Subhadra, making their way through the city.

Puri Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Timings:

The Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri will be held tomorrow (Friday), June 27, under tight security. According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are to observe the Dwitiya tithi, which begins at 1.24 pm on June 26 and ends at 11.19 pm on June 27.

Rath Yatra 2025 Schedule:

Anavasara: June 13-June 26.

Gundicha Marjana: June 26.

Rath Yatra: June 27.

Hera Panchami: July 1.

Bahuda Yatr: July 4.

Suna Besha: July 5.

Niladri Bijay: July 5.

The nine-day celebration kicks off with Rath Yatra and will conclude with Niladri Bijay on July 5.

ISKCON's Jagannath Rath Yatra Date and Time:

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will organise Jagannath Rath Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Sunday, June 29. The yatra is being taken out at 4 pm from Hira Halwai Crossing and will travel through Subhash Chauraha and Hanuman Mandir before concluding at KP Ground.