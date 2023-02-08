PVR Cinemas expands its footprints in the North

New Delhi, Feb 8 The third location of PVR Cinemas has opened in Faridabad at Pebble Downtown, Sector 12, Mathura Road. The recently opened four-screen multiplex, which is situated on the fourth floor of the mall and has expanded its reach throughout Haryana, is connected to Bata Chowk metro station by a pedestrian walkway. It would provide the best possible cinema experience for both local consumers and those outside the city.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas has consolidated its foothold in Haryana with 50 screens in 13 properties and 286 screens across 65 properties in North.

The new multiplex can accommodate 786 spectators in total and contains final row recliners to cater to the picky tastes of its patrons. The theatre is furnished with top-notch theatrical solutions, such as SP4K next-generation laser projectors that produce images with incredibly high resolution, clarity, and brightness. The Audis also offer Next-Gen 3D technology and superb Dolby surround sound for an immersive experience.

Speaking on the launch, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited said, "Our endeavour is to craft new experiences and innovation for movie lovers across the country. We are extremely delighted to introduce our 13th property in Haryana, which reiterates our commitment to strengthening our presence beyond metro cities. We are consciously foraying into the rapidly expanding sub-urban markets to address the growing demands for the big-screen movie-viewing experience from audiences".

A visually attractive foyer with a modern design aesthetic creates a cosy and welcome atmosphere. While the magnificent chandeliers and the unique artwork with a "V" theme honouring renowned actors and actresses enhance the attractiveness of the room, the seating areas in metal and teal give off a rich and vivid vibe. The concession offers a wide range of food choices to suit the preferences of its customers. In order to give each of the four Audis a unique identity, its colors-Red, Teal, Purple, and Gold-have been specifically chosen.

"We have expanded our footprint in Haryana and our presence includes Faridabad, Gurugram, Panipat, Karnal and Yamuna Nagar. Faridabad as a major satellite city is extremely strategic due to its connectivity with Gurugam, Noida and Delhi. It has emerged as a self-sustained living and working destination in Delhi-NCR and an additional cinema in the city will cater to the entertainment needs for the population living in the vicinity. We are confident that the new multiplex will be a delight for all movie-goers in the city," said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor