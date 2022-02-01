Qatar welcomes tourism drive ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

New Delhi, Feb 1 Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar welcomes a series of elite international sporting events. Continuing a tourism drive from an ATP tennis competition to European Tour golf and the MotoGP, the country has in store for adventure-hungry visitors looking for professional sporting activities.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Sport brings people together and hosting international sporting events allows us to be part of, and to facilitate, cross-cultural moments of human achievement and utility. The country's ability to host these events demonstrates the trust in Qatar's ability and health and safety measures to keep players safe when competing at world-class venues. We look forward to welcoming outstanding players, management teams, and of course all the fans to Qatar throughout the year."

Sports & Adventure

Day 1

* Morning

* SUP tour of The Pearl-Qatar

* Afternoon

* Immersive horseback riding with the Al Shaqab Racing Academy

* Evening

* Sunset kayaking at the mangroves

Day 2

* Morning

* Round of golf/quad biking

* Afternoon

* Desert safari to Inland Sea

* Evening

* Overnight desert camping

Day 3

* Morning

* Scuba diving at GMC Reef

* Afternoon

* Sandboarding near Sealine camp

* Evening

* Relaxing spa experience

* FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

