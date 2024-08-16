Raksha Bandhan 2024: Expert Tips on When to Remove Your Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan comes with various traditions and practices that people often follow. There are also specific guidelines on what to do with the Rakhi after the festival. Here are some dos and don’ts to consider:

Post-Festival Rakhi Care:

Proper Storage: After Raksha Bandhan, remove the Rakhi and store it in a place where you keep other personal items related to you and your sister, such as photos, toys, or keepsakes. It is advised to keep it safe until the next Raksha Bandhan.

Disposal of Rakhi: On the next Raksha Bandhan, float the Rakhi in running water. If the Rakhi breaks while being removed, it should either be placed under a tree with a rupee coin or floated in water.

Dos and Don’ts for Raksha Bandhan:

Avoid Black or Broken Rakhis: Sisters should refrain from tying black-colored or broken Rakhis.

Head Covering for Brothers: Brothers should cover their heads with a handkerchief during the celebration.

Timing of Rakhi Tying: Rakhi should not be tied during the Bhadra period. It should be tied during the designated muhurat time.

Positioning: Brothers should sit on the floor while Rakhi is being tied. Sisters should face the southwest direction.

Astrological Timing: Pay attention to the Tithi (lunar day) and Nakshatra (lunar mansion) for accurate timing during the festival.