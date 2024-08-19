Raksha Bandhan 2024: What is Dev Rakhi and Which God Should You Tie It To? Know Here

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 19. On this special day, we tie rakhi to God with the same love we show our brothers. This ritual is a reminder to strengthen our relationship with God, as expressed in the saying, "Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha you." By tying a rakhi to the five deities in their favorite colors, we create a unsung bond with them, inviting divine assistance akin to that of an elder brother in our family's happiness.

People often worship Lakshmi and perform rituals to seek her blessings. However, those who worship Vishnu will automatically attract Lakshmi, for where there is Vishnu, there is Lakshmi. To receive the blessings of both, start worshiping Lord Vishnu. On Raksha Bandhan, tie a yellow rakhi to Vishnu and foster a bond with the Lord.

Mahadev, the destroyer of negativity, does not have a shrine in the conventional sense. Instead, his Atmajyoti resides in the Shivlinga. During the month of Shravan, as we worship Lord Mahadev, tying a blue rakhi to him will ensure that the positivity of this thread continues to comfort us. With Mahadev by our side, we can find solace in the knowledge that "God is watching over me."

Many sisters without brothers tie rakhi to Krishna, considering him their brother. Sages have described Krishna as a multifaceted figure: "Krishna is my mother, Krishna is my father, Krishna is my guru, Krishna is my son." Krishna reciprocates the love of those who regard him as their brother. Just as he protected Draupadi by providing her with clothing during her disrobing, tying a green rakhi to Krishna ensures that he will stand by you in times of need.

Saint Tulsi Das, in the Hanuman Chalisa, states that ghosts and demons cannot approach those who invoke Hanuman's name. With such a powerful brother, fear dissipates, and progress unfolds gradually in life. Therefore, do not forget to tie an orange rakhi to Hanuman, inviting his strength and protection into your life.