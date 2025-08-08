Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of purest bond between brother and sister. This year Raksha bandhan is celebrated on 9 August 2025 i.e Saturday. On this day Sister tie rakhi to brothers hand , while brother give rakhi gift which is also known as ovalni in return as token of love. Earlier, monetary gifts were customary during the wave.

Now, pre-festival, the focus is on the dilemma of gifting sisters and brothers, driven by "festive vibes." Brothers with more sisters face a greater financial burden. While wearing a Rakhi is a joyful experience, the financial strain on the brother is often overlooked. There are two festivals in a year for this loving relationship between brother and sister. One is Raksha Bandhan and the other is Bhau Beej. In both of these, it is not necessary for the brother to give gifts or wave, but once the sister and once the brother should give a gift.

Gifts are an occasion. If there is no love, affection, affection, intimacy, then that gift, wave will be just an object. So whatever you give, give it with affection, then why not consider it a blessing!