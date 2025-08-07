Raksha Bandhan 2025: Why Rakhi Should Be Tied on the Right Hand of Men and Left Hand of Women

Rakhi is one of the most awaited festival which celebrates the purest bond of brother and sister. Even tough brother sister fight a lot they have respect for each other and they always stand for each other in difficult times. Sister's tie thread which is called rakhi to brother wrist as a promise that he will protect her in any situation. Tying rakhi to wrist is not just a fashion it has deep meaning behind it. Tying rakhi to correct hand is also important.

This year Rakhi falls on August 9. Whether the thread is of Rakhi or of God, it should be tied on the right wrist of men and on the left wrist of women. It also has a scientific basis. The Ardhanarishvara imagery shows that women symbolize the left side of nature, while men symbolize the right, demonstrating their equal roles in keeping creation in balance. This balance comes from their union, which is why women are called "Vamangi," meaning "left-sided." This arrangement is also seen in religious customs, where women sit to the left of men. Therefore, any sacred thread, whether for worship, protection, or Rakhi, should be tied on a woman's left wrist and a man's right wrist.

What is the reason for tying Rakhi and Kalava on the wrist?

Tying a thread on the wrist puts a little pressure on the veins of our wrist. In Ayurveda, diseases of a person are detected by checking the pulse from this place. The pressure is maintained here due to the thread, which can control Vata, Pitta and Kapha in the body. Tying a thread on the wrist also provides the benefits of acupressure technique. Light pressure on the veins reduces fatigue, energizes the body and maintains purity of thoughts.