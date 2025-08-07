Raksha Bandhan 2025 Puja Thali Checklist: Must-Have Items for a Traditional Rakhi Ceremony

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration on unbreakable bond between brother and sister. On this day Rakhi auspicious thread is tied on the hands of brother by sister. Brother promises to protect her sister from any difficulty in her life. Before tying thread (Rakhi) sister do Aukshan (Aarti) of brother and offers him sweet that is present in Puja thali. This year Raksha Bandhan falls on August 9 Saturday, lets discuss what should be their in Puja thali.

To prepare an Aukshan Thali or Tamhan to wave to your brother, remember to include the following things in it along with Rakhi.

Akshata- In Hinduism, special importance has been given to keeping Akshata . Akshata is definitely included in any auspicious work. Akshata, i.e. rice, is a symbol of glory and happiness. It is added with turmeric and kumquat. Such Akshatas are placed on the head as blessings or good wishes. Akshatas are also stuck on wet incense. Ghee Niranjan- Take a silver or brass Niranjan in the Tamhan. A ghee lamp is included in religious activities. Especially during the aukshan, a ghee lamp is lit instead of an oil lamp. Add ghee to it and light a round wick of ghee. The ghee diya helps to remove darkness around the mind and spreads prosperity. Kumkum Tila holds significant importance in Hinduism, symbolizing good fortune and bestowing longevity. As Kumkum is beloved by Goddess Lakshmi, applying Kumkum Tila to a brother, followed by Akshata, is believed to invoke her blessings. To enhance adherence, moisten the Kumkum with a drop of water before application to the brother's forehead using the ring finger. Supari - Betel nut holds significance in worship, often representing Ganesha. It serves as a substitute for missing items in religious ceremonies, ensuring completeness. During visits to a brother, it's customary to wave a betel nut, accompanied by a gold ring, as a symbol of good fortune. If a gold ring is unavailable, two betel nuts are used instead. Considered auspicious, the waving of betel nut is believed to usher in positive events and blessings into the brother's life.

5. Sweets -After greeting the brother, offer sweets, especially if he is older and you offer a namaste, or if he is younger, you give a blessing. While not traditionally part of the greeting, this pleasant addition is intended to sweeten the brother's mouth and enhance the relationship. Conflicts often arise between siblings, so taking the initiative to "sow sweetness" can resolve disputes and strengthen bonds. Finally, don't forget to tie a rakhi and capture a memorable selfie with your brother.

