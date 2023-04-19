Ramadan 2023: Mouth-watering dishes to enjoy this festive season

Islamic calendar follows the phases of the moon, commonly known as the lunar cycle. As a result, the Holy month of Ramadan falls approximately 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end on Friday 21 April, with the celebratory days of Eid al-Fitr starting on April 22, 2023 or April 23, 2023.

If you are looking for iftar meal ideas for Ramadan, look no further, we have compiled a list of the top Ramadan recipes are follows:

Shish Tawook Grilled Chicken: Shish tawook are tasty grilled chicken skewers that are served in every restuarant in the Middle East. You can easily make them at home and they'll taste just as good, if not better! To make this all you need is plain yogurt, lemon juice, vegetable oil, garlic, tomato paste, salt, oregano, cinnamon, cardamom, chicken breast, onions and bell pepper.

Chicken Biryani: Chicken biryani is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish that's typically reserved for special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, basmati rice is the ideal variety to use.

Al Kabsa (Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken): Al kabsa was the first Arabic dish, Serve with fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad — preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would also be nice. Saudis like their kabsa with a hot sauce called shattah.

