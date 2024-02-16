Ratha Saptami 2024: Significance and Celebration of Birth Anniversary of Lord Surya

Ratha Saptami, also known as Rathasapthami, falls on the seventh day of the Hindu month, Magha. This year, Ratha Saptami 2024 is celebrated on Friday, February 16. Ratha Saptami holds great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. On this day, devotees worship Lord Surya.

On this day, devotees celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Surya. Ratha Saptami is observed on Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha.

Ratha Saptami 2024 Star Date and Time:

Saptami Tithi Starts on February 15, 2024 and ends at 10:12 AM.

Saptami Tithi Starts on February 16, 2024 and ends at 08:54 AM.

Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami - February 16, 2024 - 04:36 AM to 06:16 AM.

Sunrise time on Ratha Saptami - February 16, 2024 - 06:16 AM.

Ratha Saptami 2024 Significance:

Devotees celebrate Ratha Saptami as the start of the Sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere and the arrival of spring. On this day, devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. However, the day is purely dedicated to worshipping Lord Surya, as it is believed that he was born on this auspicious day of Ratha Saptami.

Devotees in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district throng to Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Arasavalli as Ratha Saptami celebrations are underway.

Devotees take an early morning bath, known as snanam, and offer prayers to the Sun God. They chant Surya-focused hymns and mantras and offer water, flowers and other holy items. On this day, a lot of people observe fast and go to Surya temples dedicated to Lord Surya to ask for blessings for their physical and spiritual well-being.