Recipes for winter delicacies

New Delhi, Nov 29 Celebrating harvest in its truest form calls for a celebration with your loved ones. An amalgamation of good food and good company, and of course paying absolute gratitude.

With scrumptious pies, casseroles, these recipes curated by Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru will have you relishing winter delicacies.

PUMPKIN PIE

Ingredients

Basic Pie Dough:

. 300gms all-purpose flour

. 60 ml cold vegetable shortening

. 30 gms sugar

. 10 ml apple cider vinegar

. 5 gms salt

. 180 gms cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Pie filling:

. All-purpose flour, for dusting

. 220 gms pumpkin

. 80 ml heavy cream

. 40 gms granulated sugar

. 3 large eggs

. 5gms ground cinnamon

. 2 gms of freshly grated nutmeg

. Few drops of vanilla extract

. 5 gms salt

. Icing sugar, for sprinkling

