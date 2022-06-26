Recipes to enjoy on a Rainy Evening
By IANS | Published: June 26, 2022 11:21 AM 2022-06-26T11:21:04+5:30 2022-06-26T11:35:29+5:30
New Delhi, June 26 Monsoon snacking is always guilt free... that cup of chai, a deep fried snack... just yum! Try these recipes for your evening indulgence.
ONION CHEESE PAKODA
INGREDIENTS:
For Onion Mixture
. 2 Cups Onion, sliced
. 1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder
. 2 tsp Red Chili Powder
. 1/2 tsp Ajwain
. 1 tsp Ginger, chopped
. 1 Green Chili, chopped
. Salt, to taste
. 1/2 Cup Besan/ Gram Flour
. 1/4 Cup Rice Flour, optional
. 5 tbsp Water
Other Ingredients
. Oil, for deep frying
. 3-4 cheese cubes, cut into bite sized pieces
METHOD:
. In a bowl combine onion, turmeric powder, red chili powder, ajwain, ginger, green chili and mix well.
. Season with salt. Add besan, rice flour, water and make a thick batter.
. Dip the cheese cubes and coat well with the prepared batter.
. Heat oil for deep frying in a kadai.
. Divide into portions and deep fry the pakodas in oil till brown and crisp.
. Remove on absorbent paper and drain off the excess oil.
. Serve hot with green chutney.
CHILLI CHEESE TOAST
INGREDIENTS:
. 4-5 fresh Green Chillies - chopped
. 1/2 medium Red Bell Pepper - chopped
. 2 cloves Garlic - chopped
. 2 tbsp Coriander Leaves - chopped
. 1 heaped tbsp Butter
. 1 cup Processed Cheese
. 4 slices Bread
METHOD:
. In a bowl add green chillies, red bell pepper, garlic, coriander leaves, butter, ed cheese and mix everything properly until the mixture is smooth.
. Now heat a pan and toast the bread from one side properly then remove them and apply the cheese mixture on the toasted side.
. Put the bread back in the pan on the non-toasted side then cover and let it cook on medium heat until the cheese has melted.
. Remove and cut in triangles and serve warm with tomato ketchup.
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN RECIPE
INGREDIENTS:
For Brining
. 1 Whole Chicken with skin, cut into 8 pieces
. Salt to taste
. Buttermilk, as required
. 1 tsp Hot Sauce
. For Refine Flour coating
. 2 cups Refine Flour
. 2 tsp Paprika powder
. 2 tsp Garlic powder
. 2 tsp Onion powder
. Salt to taste
. 2 tsp White Pepper powder
. Marinated Chicken pieces
Egg Wash
. 5 Whole Eggs
. 1 tsp Paprika powder
. 1 tsp Garlic powder
. 1 tsp Onion powder
. 1 tsp White Pepper powder
. Salt to taste
Final Coating
. 2 cups Refined Flour
. Salt to taste
. Oil for deep frying
METHOD:
For Brining
. In a mixing bowl, add whole pieces, buttermilk, salt and hot sauce.
. Mix well and keep for 4-6 hours in the refrigerator.
For refined Flour Coating
. In a mixing bowl, add refined flour, paprika powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and white pepper. Mix well.
. Add chicken pieces and coat well.
. Shake off the excess flour.
. Remove them on a wire rack/cooling rack to avoid from sticking.
. Keep aside for further use.
For Egg Wash
. In a mixing bowl, add eggs, paprika powder, garlic powder, onion powder, white pepper powder and salt.
. Add coated chicken and mix well.
. Keep aside for further use.
For Final Coating
. In a paper bag or a lid box, add chicken and shake well for the coating.
. Once done shake off the excess flour and keep on a wire rack.
. Heat oil for deep frying.
. Add chicken pieces and fry till half done.
. Drain them on a kitchen paper towel.
. Double fry them until golden brown and crisp.
. Drain on a kitchen paper towel to remove excess oil.
. Serve hot with choice of sauce.
MATAR SAMOSA CHAAT RECIPE
INGREDIENTS:
For Samosa Filling
. 2-3 tbsp Ghee
. 2 Green chilli, chopped
. 1/2 inch Ginger, chopped
. 2 cups green peas
. Salt to taste
. 1/3 cup fresh Mint leaves, chopped
. little Water
.1/2 tsp Sugar
. 1 tsp Ghee
. 1/4 inch Ginger, chopped
. few Mint leaves, chopped
. 1 Green chilli, chopped
.1/2 tbsp Prepared Chaat Masala
For Tamarind Chutney
. 1 litre Water
. 1 cup Tamarind, soaked
. 2 cups Jaggery
For Tempering Chutney
. 1 tbsp Oil
. 2 Cloves
. 1 tsp Cumin seeds
. 2 dry red chillies
. 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
. A pinch of asafoetida
For Chaat Masala
. 2 tbsp Black peppercorns
. 1 tbsp Coriander seed
. 1 tbsp Fennel seed
. 1no Black cardamom seeds
. 1/2 tbsp Cumin seeds
. Salt to taste
For Dough
. 1 cup Refined flour
. 1/2 tsp Carom seeds, crushed
. Salt to taste
. 1 tbsp Ghee
. chilled Water as required
For Masala
. 1 tbsp Ghee
. 2-3 Green chilli, slit into half
. Salt to taste
. 1/2 inch Ginger, julienned
. 1/3 cup Prepared Samosa Filling
little Water
. 1 tsp Prepared Chaat masala
For Garnish
. Prepared Masala
. Curd, beaten and seasoned
. Prepared Samosa
. Prepared Tamarind chutney
. Curd, beaten and seasoned
. Pomegranate pearl
. Sev
. few Corianders sprigs
. A pinch of Prepared chaat masala
METHOD:
For Samosa Filling
. Take a shallow pan or kadai, add ghee once it's hot, add green chilli, ginger, mint leaves and sauté it well. . Add green peas, salt to taste and sauté it well. Cover it with the lid and cook for 5 minutes on medium flame.
. Once the green peas are cooked well, add a little water and mix it well.
. Once again, cover it with a lid and cook for a while. Open the lid, once the green peas are cooked well, mash the green peas, add sugar and sauté for a minute.
. Now, add ghee and sauté once again. Switch off the flame, add ginger, mint leaves, green chilli and mix well.
. Transfer the prepared filling into the plate or tray and keep in the refrigerator for a while.
For Tamarind Chutney
. In a saucepot, add water, tamarind, jaggery and cover it with a lid and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the chutney is cooked well, strain the mixture and keep aside for further use.
For Tempering Chutney
. In a handi, add oil, once oil is hot, add cloves let it splutter well.
. Add cumin seeds, dry red chilli and let them splutter well.
. Pour the prepared chutney and mix properly. Add Degi red chilli powder, asafoetida and mix well.
. Cook on medium heat for 10-15 minutes. Once the chutney gets thickened nicely.
. Transfer into the bowl and keep aside for further use.
For Chaat Masala
. In a bowl, add black peppercorns, coriander seed, black cardamom seed, fennel seed, cumin seeds, salt to taste.
. Transfer into a pan and dry roast the spices on medium flame. Once it cools down, transfer it into a grinder and grind it coarsely. keep it aside for future use.
For Dough
I. n a part, add refined flour, carom seeds, salt to taste, ghee and mix everything properly until it resembles bread crumb consistency.
. Now, add chilled water and knead a hard dough. Cover and keep aside for resting at least for 15-20 minutes.
For Assembling
. Take a medium portion of the dough, make a round peda, apply ghee and roll it thin in an oval shape.
Now, cut in from the center and take one half of it and make a cone shape of it and add the prepared filling in it.
. Now apply water on the open ends of the cone and fold it towards you, keep it down and give it a gentle press so that it can stand, make all others in the similar way.
. Heat oil in a kadhai on medium heat and fry the samosas on low to medium heat, until it turns golden in colour from all the sides, remove on an absorbent paper.
For Masala
. Add ghee in a pan, once ghee is hot, add green chilli, ginger and saute them well.
. Add prepared samosa filling, salt to taste and mix well.
. Add little water, prepared chaat masala and mix them nicely and keep it aside for further use.
For Garnish
. In a serving plate, place the prepared masala, seasoned curd, prepared samosa, curd, prepared tamarind chutney, sprinkle prepared chaat masala, pomegranate pearl, sprinkle Sev, coriander sprig and serve hot.
