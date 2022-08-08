Restoring the power of Khadi

New Delhi, Aug 8 "Dharoharr" by "Sankalp for Khadi" is a unique platform exclusively curated for the welfare of rural artists and artisans, across the country. In an endeavour to restore India's Khadi power, a mega-event was held in the national captial.

15 classical music performed Live as part of the show's outstanding opening act in association with partners of "Sankalp for Khadi"- Raahein ensemble by Dear Sunshine Foundation. The Azadi Power Walk, honouring well-known figures who have transcended stereotypes to make a difference in reviving, promoting, and spreading Khadi, came next. The occasion also presented the "Gandhi Smriti Chin" to honour numerous guests who made a "Sankalp for Khadi" promise to revitalise the fabric in the nation and make it the most beloved and cherished fabric of India.

Following the inaugural event, the programme introduced the Dharoharr Pradarshani, a special kiosk presenting the line of Dharoharr products made by rural artisans. The final act, Vrindavan Raas, came next

