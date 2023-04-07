Rhythm ResiTel: A New Take on Holiday Homes

In the world of real estate investments, vacation homes have long been a popular choice for those looking to diversify their portfolios. The idea of owning a second home in a desirable location, to which you can escape for some much-needed relaxation, is undoubtedly appealing. However, the reality is, sometimes, not idyllic. More often than not, vacation homes sit empty for most of the year, requiring expensive maintenance, and upkeep costs can quickly add up. But what if there was a way to invest in a vacation home that not only provided you with the luxury of a second home but also generated monthly rental income? Enter Rhythm ResiTel, with a completely new way of looking at holiday home investments!

The ResiTel model offered by Rhythm ResiTel in India introduces a groundbreaking approach to investing in vacation properties that are revolutionising the Indian market. With Rhythm ResiTel, you no longer need to be concerned about your vacation home sitting empty for months on end, costing you money with no return. Rhythm provides a novel way to invest in a second home and create a steady revenue stream in the form of rental income. Additionally, individual unit owners can benefit from the appreciation in the value of their investments. One of the best things about Rhythm ResiTel is the zero management effort model. Traditionally, owners are responsible for all the maintenance and costs associated with their vacation homes, which can cause a lot of hassle for them. But Rhythm ResiTel has changed the game by introducing a concept of zero maintenance efforts for property investments by the owners. Instead, their in-house management company, Rhythm Hospitality, takes care of everything. This means you can invest in a vacation home and enjoy the benefits of ownership without any of the hassle or additional expenses. Their team of experts is dedicated to ensuring that your property is always in top condition, so you can enjoy it to the fullest - the ultimate stress-free property ownership experience.

Here's how it works: you invest in an apartment unit at one of Rhythm ResiTel’s resort properties, with the option to pick a unit size suitable for your budget. This ownership provides you with access to your unit for 30 days each year, giving you the flexibility to use it as a vacation home, according to your convenience. For the rest of the year, the unit is rented to other guests as part of the resort inventory. As the owner, you will receive a monthly payment from the rental income of the unit, based on current market rates, while Rhythm takes care of all the maintenance and upkeep of the property.

But that’s not all! Owning a unit property with Rhythm ResiTel can also provide the additional benefit of portfolio diversification, thereby reducing your overall investment risk. The hospitality industry in India is booming and has plenty of room for development. Reports indicate that by 2030, India will be one of the top five business travel markets, which will be a major achievement for the country. With such vast growth potential, investing in the Indian hospitality industry can yield impressive returns. With an estimated 12% annual growth rate, the hospitality industry in India is among the country's most dynamic markets. With these statistics in mind, Rhythm ResiTel's investment opportunity becomes even more compelling, with a unique opportunity to capitalise on this growth, gain exposure to the hospitality and real estate industries, and enjoy the benefits of a vacation home.

Imagine owning a piece of paradise in India's most desirable destinations with Rhythm ResiTel's investment opportunities. The breathtaking regions of Lonavala and Kumarakom offer endless attractions and amenities for tourists to enjoy. And now, Rhythm has taken it a step further with its latest offering - Rhythm ResiTel Villas - in Lonavala. These luxurious 4-BHK villas are nestled in picturesque hills, providing an idyllic escape for those seeking a private oasis. These stunning villas not only offer an exceptional investment opportunity but also cater to the discerning market seeking larger residences. Rhythm ResiTel also plans to expand and offer vacation homes in locales such as Coorg and Udaipur in the days to come. With Rhythm ResiTel, the possibilities are endless, and the opportunity to own a piece of India's beauty has never been more accessible. Investing in a vacation home with Rhythm ResiTel is an opportunity you don't want to miss. It offers the chance to own a tangible asset that appreciates over time and generates monthly rental income, all while avoiding the stress and expenses typically associated with vacation homes. To get started, simply visit Rhythm ResiTel's website: https://www.rhythmresitel.com/ and browse through their available properties. Rhythm ResiTel is the future of holiday home investments, and you don't want to be left behind.