Rishi Panchami 2024: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Historical Significance, and Why It is Celebrated

Rishi Panchami is on the 8th of September. This day falls on the second day of Ganesh festival. Rishi Panchami is particularly popular among Nepali Hindus. In some areas, the three-day Hartalika Teej fast ends on Rishi Panchami.

Women do fast on this day Indian culture is rooted in the wisdom of sages (Rishis), and on this day, we lovingly and reverently remember the Rishi-Munis who were the creators and preservers of our glorious and unique heritage. We should strive to walk on the path of righteousness they laid down for us.

When Lord Brahma created the universe, he first created his seven sons and instructed them to propagate good offspring. These seven sons, namely Marichi, Atri, Angiras, Pulaha, Pulastya, Kratu, and Vashistha, are known as the seven original Brahma sons, the Saptarshis. All human beings were born from them, making them the progenitors of humanity. In some places, Bharadwaj, Gautam, Atri, Vashistha, Vishwamitra, Kashyap, and Jamadagni are also considered Saptarshis. The Saptarshis represent not just themselves but also the thousands of enlightened sages, researchers, and scientists who built the foundation of our immortal culture.

Through them, we remember all the sages to date. Therefore, the Saptarshis symbolize great sages like Charaka, Sushruta, Vamadeva, Vyasa, Panini, Patanjali, Yajnavalkya, and Kashyapa. Instead of getting caught in debates over names, let us gratefully remember all these great sages.

These sages, with their divine intellect, conducted experiments and made the Earth habitable. They created laws after deep contemplation on how humanity could prosper. They also propagated the science of spirituality in the form of the Vedas and Smritis. We must never forget the immense debt we owe to these sages. Without their hard work, there would have been no difference between humans and animals. Seeing the current decline in society and humanity makes this more apparent. Our downfall began when we, in our so-called wisdom, started mocking the sages and trampling upon the ideals they set, labeling them as backward. This undeniable truth marks the beginning of our decline.

The sages laid down appropriate limits for everything. When these boundaries are broken, disturbances arise in families, society, and humanity. We can see this happening before our eyes every day. Therefore, we should wake up in time and reflect on the teachings of these enlightened Rishi-Munis to live in unbroken happiness. This is the essence of Rishi Panchami.

In the Nath tradition, the first Nath yogi and an avatar of Kavi Narayana, Lord Matsyendranath Maharaj, was born on this sacred day. On this same day, Sant Gajanan Maharaj of Shegaon foretold his leaving his mortal body. Sant Gajanan Maharaj was a great saint in the lineage of Rajadhiraj Swami Samarth Maharaj. His Samadhi Temple in Shegaon is one of the most revered institutions in India. Many devotees still experience the divine grace of "Shri Gajanan Vijay," the scripture composed by Shri Dasganu Maharaj about Gajanan Maharaj's life.

Rishi Panchami Muhurat

Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat – 11:03am to 13:34pm

Panchami Tithi Begins – 5:37 pm on September 7, 2024

Panchami Tithi Ends – 7:58 pm on September 8, 2024

Rituals one must follow during this Vrat

Devotees cleanse their teeth with a herb known as upmarga and bathe using the datwarn herb. A mixture of butter, basil, and other herbs is applied to the body before bathing. Women observe a purifying bath, often using herbs and flowers, to cleanse themselves spiritually.

Women wear new clothes and offer prayers to the Sapta Rishis, seeking their blessings and forgiveness for any unintentional mistakes. A special puja is performed, involving the offering of fruits, flowers, and sacred threads. The idol of the seven sages is worshipped, and women seek their guidance and wisdom. The ritual of Arghya is performed, where water is offered to the sages as a symbol of respect. Women recite the names of the Sapta Rishis and chant mantras to invoke their blessings.

Fasting and Breaking the Fast

Women observe a fast on Rishi Panchami, seeking purification from Rajaswala Dosha, a belief associated with impurity during the menstrual cycle. The fast is broken after sunset, with a special meal prepared, often including traditional dishes.

Why it is important to Observe this Fast

Rishi Panchami is primarily observed by women to seek forgiveness for any unintentional mistakes and restore their spiritual balance. By observing this fast, women can eliminate the Rajaswala Dosha and reinforce their commitment to their faith and marital bond. The festival offers an opportunity for women to atone for any unintentional breaches of religious rules and reaffirm their devotion to the divine.

Rishi Panchami is a significant occasion for women to seek spiritual cleansing, forgiveness, and the blessings of the revered sages. By following these rituals with pure intentions, devotees aim to purify their bodies, minds, and souls, freeing themselves from past and present sins.

Another significant event on Rishi Panchami is the birth of Sant Kalavati Aai from Belgaum, who spread devotion through bhajans and inspired countless people on the path of spirituality. Even today, her Hari Mandir branches around the world continue this practice. Her disciple, Vishalakshi, wrote her biography, "Param Pujya Aai," which serves as a guide for spiritual seekers. It is a valuable text for anyone who wants to immerse themselves in the path of devotion.

On this auspicious day, let us bow humbly before the feet of all Rishi-Munis and saints and gratefully remember them. Let us resolve to live according to the ideal lifestyle they envisioned. This will be the truest tribute we can offer to them!