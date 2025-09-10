Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Moon Rise Time: Know Date, Significance and Puja Rituals

The immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesh was recently held on September 6, 2025, the Ganpati farewell day also known as Anant Chaturdashi after which on Wednesday, September 10, marks Sankashti Chaturthi 2025. This day holds significance for performing religious rituals as it has immense importance in Hinduism and it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha.

Also Read | Gold Rate on September 10, 2025: Check Yellow Metal Prices Today in Mumbai, Pune and Other Cities of Maharashtra.

According to Hindu religious beliefs, by observing fasting on Sankashti Chaturthi and worshipping Lord Ganesha, one believes to one will attain freedom from all troubles in life and obstacles in work will be removed. The festival that falls in the month of Bhadrapada is known as Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi, which is today. Scholars also suggest that the entire family should worship Lord Ganesha along with the Shiva family.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date and Muhurta Timing

According to the Panchang, the Bhadrapada Krishna Chaturthi Tithi will begin on September 10, 2025 at 3:38 PM and end on September 11, 2025 at 12:45 PM. Thus, the Chaturthi Vrat will be observed on Udaya Tithi on September 10 (Wednesday).

Moonrise Timings on Sankashti Chaturthi

The fasting on Sankashti Chaturthi includes a special ritual of worshipping the Lord Moon. After sighting the Moon at night, arghya (offering of water) is performed at moonrise. Today, the moonrise will be at 8:34 PM. After offering arghya and having darshan of the Moon, the fast is broken in a traditional way.

Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi (Method of Worship)

Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

Clean the temple or place of worship at home.

Install the idol of Lord Ganesha on a stool.

Invite Lord Ganesha and bathe the idol with pure water.

Decorate and adorn the idol according to your capacity.

Offer sandalwood, roli, akshat (rice grains), durva grass, etc.

Present modak, laddus, jaggery, and fruits as offerings.

Chant the mantra “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” 108 times.

Read or listen to the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha (fast story).

Complete the puja by offering arghya to the Moon at moonrise.

Make a vow of fasting in your mind and pray to Lord Ganesha for the fulfilment of your wishes.

You may also place a sacred urn filled with Ganga water at the place of worship.

Light a lamp and incense sticks before Lord Ganesha and worship him with devotion.