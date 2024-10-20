Sankashti Chaturthi October 2024: Know Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Breaking Rituals and Significance of Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi

According to the Panchang, today, October 20, is Udaya Tithi Tritiya and falls on a Sunday in the Kartik Krishna Paksha. The Tritiya Tithi will end at 6:47 AM on Sunday morning. Today, Kritika Nakshatra will be active until 8:32 AM, after which Rohini Nakshatra will take over. The Karva Chauth fast will be observed today. Additionally, the Sankashti Chaturthi dedicated to Lord Ganesha is also celebrated on October 20. Devotees perform the Sankashti Chaturthi fast to receive the special blessings of Lord Ganesha.

In the Marathi calendar, the period of four months after Diwali, known as Kartik Ekadashi, holds unique significance. Before this, the Sankashti Chaturthi that occurs in the month of Ashwin is the last Chaturthi during the four-month period (Chaturmas). On this day, Ganesha devotees observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast to attain eternal devotion to Lord Ganesha. The Ashwin Sankashti Chaturthi is considered important for several reasons. How should one observe this fast? Let's explore the auspicious timings for the fast and the moonrise.

Also Read | Sankashti Chaturthi September 2024: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Breaking Rituals, and Significance of Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi.

Ganapati Bappa is a beloved deity worshipped by both the young and old. Anyone can observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast. The tradition of fasting and worshipping Ganesha on Vadya Chaturthi (the fourth day of the waning moon) of every Marathi month has been followed since ancient times. Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is considered one of the most important fasts among all Ganesha Vrats. It is believed that by observing this fast, Vighnaharta Bappa (the remover of obstacles) bestows early and favourable results. Sunday, October 20, 2024, is Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Ashwin.





Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Moonrise/Chandrodaya Times for Different Cities in Maharashtra

- Mumbai: 08:35 PM

- Thane: 08:34 PM

- Pune: 08:32 PM

- Ratnagiri: 08:38 PM

- Kolhapur: 08:35 PM

- Satara: 08:33 PM

- Nashik: 08:28 PM

- Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar): 08:27 PM

- Dhule: 08:22 PM

- Jalgaon: 08:19 PM

- Wardha: 08:07 PM

- Yavatmal: 08:09 PM - 09:00 PM

- Beed: 08:23 PM

- Sangli: 08:33 PM

- Sawantwadi: 08:38 PM

- Solapur: 08:25 PM

- Nagpur: 08:03 PM

- Amravati: 07:50 PM

- Akola: 08:13 PM

- Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar): 08:22 PM

- Bhusawal: 08:18 PM

- Parbhani: 07:42 PM

- Nanded: 07:45 PM

- Dharashiv: 08:23 PM

- Bhandara: 08:01 PM

- Chandrapur: 08:06 PM

- Buldhana: 08:17 PM

- Malvan: 08:39 PM

- Goa: 08:39 PM

- Belgaum: 08:35 PM

- Indore: 08:13 PM

- Gwalior: 07:54 PM

Rituals for Observing Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat

The Sankashti Chaturthi fast is a kamyavrata (desire-based fast). It is a very ancient tradition and has been faithfully observed in India for thousands of years, highlighting its significance. On this day, devotees fast for the entire day. After the moonrise at night, they offer their prayers to the moon by offering arghya (a ritual offering) in a small copper vessel (tamhana). Once offerings are made to Lord Ganesha, devotees perform aarti and break their fast. While breaking the fast, devotees offer Ganesha's favourite foods, such as ladoo and modak.

Dasharathi Karak Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat and Rituals

The Chaturthi in Ashwin Krishna Paksha is also known as Dasharathi Chaturthi and Karak Chaturthi. Dasharathi Chaturthi is observed in remembrance of King Dasharatha, while in North India, the Karva Chauth fast is traditionally observed on this day. Karva Chauth Vrat holds great importance and is widely observed. Since Sankashti Chaturthi also falls on this day, its significance is further enhanced.

On the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees should wake up early, bathe, and observe a fast throughout the day. Lord Ganesha should be worshipped with devotion. The idol of Ganesha should be bathed (Abhishek) with pure water. During the Abhishek, reciting the Atharvashirsha 21 times or chanting the mantra "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah" 108 times is recommended. Afterwards, flowers should be offered to Lord Ganesha, followed by incense, lamps, and naivedya (offering of food).

Once the prasad is distributed, devotees should wait until the moon rises at night to offer arghya to the moon. After seeing the moon, they should light incense and lamps, offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, and conclude the fast by offering arghya to the moon. If they cannot follow the rituals strictly, devotees can also chant or listen to the Atharvashirsha to further enhance their devotion.