Sankashti Chaturthi September 2024: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Breaking Rituals, and Significance of Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi

The Chaturmas period, important in the Marathi year, has started. Bhadrapada month's full moon is over and now Pitrupaksha i.e. Pitru fortnight is on. In Pitrupaksha, Shraddha, and Tarpan rituals are held in the name of ancestors by remembering them. Sankashti is observed on Vadya Chaturthi in Bhadrapada. 21st September 2024 Sankashta Chaturthi in Pitrupaksha of Bhadrapada month. Let's know the ritual of Vratacharan and moonrise times in some cities. Ganpati worshipers perform Vrat to Ganesha on Sankashta Chaturthi every month to gain eternal devotion to Ganesha. On Bhadrapada Shuddha Chaturthi, Ganaraya arrives from house to house. Worship of Ganesha Bappa according to Kulachaar, Kuladharma, service is given to Ganapati with a heavy heart. So, on Sankashta Chaturthi, which falls in Pitrupaksha, one gets a chance to serve Bappa once again. It is important to do Sankashta Chaturthi in Pitrupaksha.

Sankashta Chaturthi fast can be done by anyone.

The Sankashta Chaturthi fast can be done by anyone. Ganapati Bappa is the adorable deity of young and old! He is the ideal god who fights at the forefront in the battlefield, dances with delight on occasions of joy, eats sweets with relish, loves and cares for learning. Lord Ganesha is worshipped by the devotees in their own ways and in every Sankashti. Millions of Ganesha devotees fast on Sankashta Chaturthi.

Bhadrapada Pitrupaksha Sankashta Chaturthi: 21 September 2024

Bhadrapada Pitrupaksha Sanksha Chaturthi Start Date: Friday, September 20, 2024 at 09:00 PM for 15 minutes.

Bhadrapada Pitrupaksha Sanksha Chaturthi End Date: Saturday, 21st September 2024 at 06:00 PM 14 Minutes.

According to the Indian Panchang, as there is an old tradition of keeping the date of sunrise in mind, it suggests that on Saturday, September 21, 2024, it is Sankashta Chaturthi should be kept. Keeping this vrat, Vighnaharta Bappa gives good results early. It is said that one should not break the fast without seeing the moon," said Swatantra Satyagrahi Lawrence Bhai while talking to this writer. It is said that on the day of Sankashti, we must offer Jaswanda flowers and Durva judi to Bappa.

How to do this fast on Sankashta Chaturthi in Pitrupaksha?

On the day of Sanksha Chaturthi, wake up early in the morning and bathe. One should fast throughout the day. Ganapati Bappa should be worshipped. Abhishek the idol of Ganapati with pure water. At that time of Abhishek, if the Atharvashirsha verse is recited 21 times, otherwise 'Om Gan Ganpatye Namah' mantra should be chanted 108 times. After this flowers must be offered. Remember Ganesha with incense, lamp, and naivedya (offering to God). Take Prasad and distribute it. After this, see the moonrise time at night and offer offerings to Ganapati Bappa with incense and lamps. Look at the moon and worship with Arghya. Follow it up with flowers along with Jaswant and Durva as aarti to Ganapati to break the fast. If all the above is not possible, chant or listen to Atharvashirsha with devotion.



Check Sankashta Chaturthi Moonrise time in different cities: