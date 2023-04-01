SAVE EARTH ACTIVIST - Sandeep Choudhary, inspiring people to act on the climate change emergency

‘SAVE EARTH ACTIVIST” is a term that is used to describe individuals who contribute towards saving the environment and making our planet a better place for everyone to live in. Sandeep Choudhary is definitely someone whom this title can be bestowed upon.

For years, Sandeep Choudhary has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants. Through his climate tech startup and strong community behind the world’s largest movement, he is taking his efforts towards protecting Mother Earth.

Sandeep Choudhary was born in a small village of jhunjhunu Rajasthan with a big dream. He was born in a simple farmer family but from the very beginning, he has a big vision for his life and career. When he came to Jaipur he tried different fields and faced lots of ups and downs in his life but no difficulty can divert him from his goal. He tried his career in the IT field then after some time opened an electric showroom then real state than in the film industry then after that capital market and at last he left his fin-tech startup BankSathi Technologies, a VC-funded $50 Million company for this world's biggest mission to save our planet Earth.

He has been working tirelessly since then towards the reduction of carbon footprint from Earth’s atmosphere. He co-founded Inflector India and working on revolutionary heat reduction technology that blocks out excess heat and UV rays and maintains room temperature which leads to less energy consumption. The technology installations have been audited and established significant reduction in electricity consumption due to the lesser air-conditioning and reduces carbon emission by upto 30%.

Sandeep Choudhary’s path-breaking achievements as an entrepreneur and thoughtful initiatives as a save Earth activist have been recognized by the government and several national and international agencies. In the year 2016, he was invited as a delegate with honourable Prime Minister Narender Modi Ji on his Japan delegation. He also produced a patriotic drama full length feature film “Yeh Hai India”. Yeh Hai India film was also taken at the 70th Cannes Film Festival by the CII body of Government of India and received huge applause.

Earlier this year, he was conferred an honorary doctorate degree from the American University. He has been felicitated with India’s Biggest Shaksheeyat Awards by Honourable Governor of Odisha. On World Environment Day, he was honoured with the Global Business Achievers Award in Delhi. The Zee Media Group gave him the Rising Star Award for his meteoric rise as an entrepreneur. Another notable award won by him is the Best Technology Entrepreneur Award by CNBC Awaaz.

Apart from Inflector India, Sandeep Choudhary has founded YesWorld - A strong and fast growing community that supports the biggest mission and spreading the much required awareness around the most existential threat that mankind faces today due to global warming and climate change emergency. YesWorld uses blockchain technology to create several utilities to promote the save Earth mission and offering the kind of products and services which add value to the consumers’ lives without disrupting the environment. As Save Earth Activist, Mr. Choudhary keeps brainstorming and ideating innovative methods and techniques that would contribute towards nurturing the environment.

Sandeep Choudhary is making Save Earth as World’s Biggest Mission and calling everyone to be part of the mission and contribute every bit to reduce carbon emission from our atmosphere. It is everyone’s responsibility to make our planet a better place to live for coming generations than that we have today.

Sandeep Choudhary official verified Twitter handle is https://twitter.com/sandeep4earth