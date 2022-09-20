Say Cheers
By IANS | Published: September 20, 2022 03:15 PM 2022-09-20T15:15:04+5:30 2022-09-20T15:25:14+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 20 To give your favourite cocktail recipes a fresh touch and a fruity twist, try using fresh fruit. Never pass up an opportunity to celebrate, even if it means simply curling up in a corner with one of these delicious Absolut Vodka aperitifs.
Absolut Grapefruit Vodka Tonic
INGREDIENTS:
Ice Cubes
45 ml Absolut Grapefruit
120 ml Tonic Water
1 Wedge Grapefruit
HOW TO MIX IT:
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
Add all ingredients and stir.
Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Absolut Swedish Paloma
INGREDIENTS:
45 ml Absolut Grapefruit
45 ml Grapefruit juice
10 ml lime juice
Soda water
Grapefruit wedge for garnish
HOW TO MIX IT:
Pour all ingredients except the soda into a shaker.
Add ice cubes.
Shake and pour into a highball
