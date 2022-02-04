New Delhi, Feb 4 On February 10-11, 2022, AstaGuru will hold its second edition of the 'Present Future' contemporary art auction. The upcoming auction will be one of the largest contemporary art auctions ever held in India, with an eclectic selection of artworks from 83 leading contemporary artists. The auction has been expertly curated to reflect current art trends and provide insight into the future of contemporary art.

Paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations and vibrant examples of mixed media art by several leading artists, including Bharti Kher, Atul Dodiya, Anju Dodiya, Jitish Kallat, Sudhir Patwardhan, Sudarshan Shetty, L N Tallur, Thukral & Tagra, Raqib Shaw, Shahabuddin Ahmed, and others, are among the 115 works on display. Several of the artworks up for auction will be offered without a reserve.

"The market for contemporary Indian art is constantly expanding as artists' practises in the contemporary sphere evolve with the use of various unique mediums, textures, and styles." "This unprecedented level of creativity and experimentation has piqued the interest of collectors looking to acquire visually appealing innovative works that push the boundaries of current artistic practises. AstaGuru strives to provide what collectors want, so we curated the second edition of 'Present Future' contemporary art auction with yet another unique collection of works by leading contemporary artists," says Ankita Talreja, Contemporary Indian Art Senior Specialist, AstaGuru, Auction House.

A unique creation, lot no. 72, by seminal contemporary artist Atul Dodiya is also a part of the auction catalogue. The work titled 'Fallen Leaves A Stroll # 5', is a part of a series with eight similar creations by the artist. Executed in the year 2006 with oil on dried leaf, powder coated mild steel, auto body solder and red oxide, the work will be offered with an estimate of Rs 15,00,000 20,00,000.

A distinctive work by artist Rashid Rana, lot no. 88, a polyptych titled 'Copyright Violation Of A Stock-Photo', will be offered at the auction with an estimated value of Rs 25,00,000 30,00,000.

An artwork by leading contemporary artist Jitish Kallat, lot no. 80, is also being showcased. Titled 'Aircraft Waiting In Wings', the acrylic on canvas creation from the year 1998 is estimated to be acquired at a value of Rs 12,00,000 15,00,000.

Three works by artist Suryakant Lokhande executed in his signature style of high gloss oil on canvas medium will also be showcased. Lot no. 2 titled 'A Knowledge Undimmed By Illusion' is expected to be acquired at a value of Rs 10,00,000 12,00,000. Lot no. 65, titled 'On The Way To Revolution', will also be offered with the same estimated value.

The auction will also present several sculptures by contemporary artists. Lot no. 62, is a creation by artist L N Tallur which has been executed with industrial paint on bronze. Titled "

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor