Shab-e-Barat 2025 Date in India: Why Do Muslims Celebrate 15th Night of Sha'ban Ahead of Ramadan

Like Ramadan in Islam, the month Sha'ban is also have several significance and considered a holy month according to the Muslim community. Sha'ban is the 8th month of the Islamic calendar. On the intervening night of the 14th and 15th of Sha'ban, Muslims celebrate a holy night known as Shab-e-Barat or Night of Forgiveness. Shab-e-Barat is one of the significant nights for the Muslim community. On this night, people especially worship Allah, visit the graveyard and pray for the upcoming month of Ramadan or Ramazan. It is believed that the reward for worship performed on the night of Shab-e-Barat is very high.

Shab-e-Barat 2025 Date in India

This year, the night of Shab-e-Barat will be falling on the interviewing night of February 13 and 14 that means after 7 PM on Thursday when the Sun goes down till Friday dawn. On this night, Muslims seek forgiveness and pray, which is why it is considered a night of Fazilat (virtue). Let's understand why Shab-e-Barat is important for Muslims and what they do on this night.

Beliefs Related to Shab-e-Barat

There are many Islamic religious beliefs about Shab-e-Barat. Sunni Muslims believe that on this holy night, the ark of Allah's Noor was saved from floods.

Meanwhile, Shia Muslims believe that the 12th Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi, was born on the 15th of Sha'ban. That is why Shab-e-Barat is celebrated. It is also believed that on this night, all sins are forgiven. Therefore, on this holy night, Muslims worship Allah and repent for their sins.

According to a hadith, Prophet Muhammad was seen visiting Jannatul Baqi on the 15th of Sha'ban.

Sunni Muslims believe that Allah blesses those suffering punishment in hell on the night of Shab-e-Barat. Therefore, people visit the graveyards of their deceased ancestors, clean them, offer flowers, burn incense sticks, and pray for their souls.

How Muslims Celebrate Shab-e-Barat

On Shab-e-Barat, Muslims stay awake all night and pray. Women stay at home and offer prayers, while men go to the mosque to pray. People also seek forgiveness for their sins.

There is also a tradition of fasting on this day. However, it is not obligatory but is considered a Nafil Roza (optional fast). That is, it is not mandatory, and people can observe the fast based on their devotion. Additionally, zakat (charity) is given to the needy.

On Shab-e-Barat, Muslims light candles and lamps, prepare various dishes, wear new clothes, make sweet dishes, and participate in mass prayers at the mosque.