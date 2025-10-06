Sharad Purnima 2025 Moon Time: Significance, Rituals and Moon Timings of Kojagiri Purnima

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagiri Purnima, is one of the auspicious full moon days according to the Hindu calendar, which follows the Sun. This year, Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 6. On this evening, the brightest moon is visible from the Earth and the full moon of the year. Some devotees believe that the moon shines with all sixteen Kala(s) symbolising completeness, prosperity, and divine energy.

As per the Hindu tradition, the moon on Sharad Purnima has special properties of healing properties. Observing the moonlight on this night or preparing or eating food under the light of this moon is considered spiritually purifying and beneficial for health.

Sharad Purnima Significance

Sharad Purnima holds important significance and cultural beliefs in Hindus. It is believed that on this night, all sixteen Kala,s the divine attributes that complete a human personality.

Lord Vishnu was born with all sixteen Kala(s). Lord Rama was born with twelve Kala(s). Hence, worshipping Lord Chandra (Moon God) on this day is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and fulfilment.

Sharad Purnima Rituals (Chandrama Pooja/Moon Worship)

Devotees believe pleasing God Moon on this night will cleanse once soul and attract positivity. People perform special rituals on this night after moonrise. Some offer milk, rice, flowers and prayers to Lord Chandra.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Date and Moon Time

Purnima Tithi Begins - October 6, 2025 - 12:23 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends - October 7, 2025 - 09:16 AM

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day - October 6, 2025 - 05:27 PM

Purimansi Vrat

Newly married women observe their Purnimasi fast on this day. The fast dedicated to Lord Moon which prayers for family happiness and longevity.

Recipe On Kojagiri Purnima

As per the tradition, people cooked kheer (made with cow milk, rice, and sugar) on this day and left overnight under the moonlight overnight as it is believed that moon rays on this night drip Amrit (nectar), enriching the Kheer with divine essence. On the next morning, it is distributed as Prasad, symbolising blessings of health and prosperity.