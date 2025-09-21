Shardiya Navaratri 2025: How To Make Crispy Homemade Potato Chips for Your Fasting Days

During Navratri, many people observe fasts and prefer light, easy-to-digest foods. Potato chips make an excellent snack during these fasting days, as they are crispy and perfect for curbing small hunger pangs. Homemade chips are even better since you can control the ingredients and avoid preservatives. With minimal ingredients, you can create chips similar to those available in stores, offering a tasty and safe alternative for those observing Navratri upvas. They are simple, crunchy, and satisfy cravings without breaking your fast.

1. Ingredients Needed for Homemade Potato Chips

Making potato chips at home requires only a few basic ingredients. You will need 2–3 large potatoes, salt to taste, and oil for frying. The simplicity of the ingredients is ideal for a quick and wholesome snack. You can also choose rock salt or other types of salt suitable for fasting. These minimal ingredients ensure that the chips remain light and crispy, making them perfect for a Navratri snack. The process is straightforward, allowing anyone to prepare delicious homemade chips without any complex steps.

2. Preparing the Potatoes for Chips

Start by peeling the potatoes and washing them thoroughly with water. Next, slice them thinly using a slicer or knife to ensure even, round shapes. The thinner the slices, the crispier the chips will turn out. After slicing, rinse the potato slices 2–3 times in cold water to remove excess starch, which prevents the chips from sticking together. Spread the slices on a clean cloth and pat them dry completely. Ensuring that the slices are fully dry is essential, as wet slices will become soft instead of crisp when fried.

3. Frying the Potato Chips

Heat oil in a deep pan over medium flame. To check if the oil is hot enough, drop a small piece of potato into it—if it rises immediately, the oil is ready. Add the potato slices carefully into the hot oil and fry them until they turn light golden and crispy. Stir occasionally with a spoon to ensure even frying. Once the chips are golden brown, remove them using a slotted spoon and place them on paper towels to absorb excess oil. This method ensures perfectly crisp homemade chips for your snack.

4. Seasoning and Serving

After the chips have cooled down slightly, sprinkle salt according to your taste and mix thoroughly. For those observing Navratri fasts, you can use rock salt or other fasting-friendly salts. Properly salted, these crispy potato chips are now ready to eat. They make a perfect accompaniment to tea or a light evening snack during fasting days. Enjoying homemade chips is not only satisfying but also healthier than store-bought options, ensuring a crunchy and delicious treat for everyone during Navratri.