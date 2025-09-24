Shardiya Navratri 2025: Why Do Devotees Avoid Wearing Chappals During the Nine-Day Festival?

As soon as Navratri begins, people who observe the nine-day fast start following strict rules. During Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and observe fasts. To please the Goddess, devotees not only perform prayers but also observe various forms of fasting. Some follow very strict practices, such as consuming only water during Navratri, some maintain complete silence, while others dedicate themselves entirely to meditation. All these practices are performed to please the Goddess and fulfill personal wishes.

Along with this, you may have noticed that many people walk barefoot during Navratri. Devotees observing the fast often do not wear footwear for the entire nine days. Let’s explore the real reason behind this.

Spiritual Reason:

Walking barefoot for all nine days is a practice deeply rooted in tradition, devotion, and even science. Observing this custom is more than a symbolic gesture—it is a way to honor Goddess Durga and maintain spiritual discipline. Walking barefoot is considered a sign of respect towards the Goddess. Devotees believe that keeping their feet in direct contact with the earth strengthens their connection with nature and enhances their spiritual energy. Wearing chappals is avoided during this period as shoes, especially those made of leather, are deemed impure and unsuitable for performing religious rituals. Shoes carry dirt and negative energy from various places, which could disrupt the sanctity of prayers and fasting.

Scientific Reason:

Apart from spiritual reasons, there are practical and health-related explanations. Walking barefoot on soil provides natural acupressure to the feet, improves blood circulation, and helps eliminate toxins from the body. This combination of devotion and holistic health is one reason why the practice has persisted for generations.

Traditionally, devotees refrain from footwear while visiting temples, entering homes, and even while performing daily activities during Navratri. This period of walking barefoot is seen as an act of humility, discipline, and complete focus on worship. Thus, the nine days of Navratri are not just about fasting and prayer—they also involve walking barefoot to honor the Goddess, maintain purity, and strengthen both mind and body. This age-old practice continues to be observed across India, reflecting the deep connection between faith, tradition, and well-being.