Shravan Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, Vrat Rituals, and Puja Timings for Observing This Auspicious Fast

Ganeshotsav, the much-awaited festival, is just around the corner, and preparations are already in full swing. As devotees start planning their decorations and unique celebrations for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi, the importance of the preceding Sankashti Chaturthi during the month of Shravan cannot be overlooked.

In the holy month of Shravan, which is part of the Chaturmas, Vrats (fasts) and Vaikals (rituals) hold immense spiritual significance. Among the various fasts dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is considered one of the most sacred and ancient. It is a day when devotees observe a fast and perform special pujas (worship) to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

Sankashti Chaturthi Pujan and Rituals

On the Vadya Chaturthi of Shravan, known as Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees worship Ganapati Bappa with utmost devotion. This day is considered especially significant as it precedes the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhadrapada. Observing the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is believed to bring eternal devotion to Ganesha, as well as his blessings for removing obstacles and ensuring success in all endeavors.