Shravan Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Know Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Breaking Rituals, and Significance

Ganeshotsav is approaching, and preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are already underway as people plan unique decorations and festivities for this year. In the lead-up to Ganesh Chaturthi, Sankashti Chaturthi, which falls in the month of Shravan during Chaturmas, holds special importance. Fasting during Shravan is particularly significant, and among the Ganesh vrat, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is considered the most revered and ancient. Here's a look at the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat pujan in Shravan, along with moonrise times in major cities.

Ganapati Bappa, the beloved deity of all, is known for his joy, love for sweets, and passion for education. On the occasion of Vadya Chaturthi in Shravan, devotees will observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast, which holds special significance for Ganapati worshippers. This fast, observed monthly, is believed to bring eternal devotion to Ganesha. The Sankashti Chaturthi in Shravan, falling before Ganesh Chaturthi, is particularly revered.

Early Blessings from Vighnaharta Bappa

Observing the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is believed to bring early blessings from Vighnaharta Bappa. On this day, millions of Ganesh devotees fast and worship in their unique ways. It is said that one should not break the fast without seeing the moon, and offering Hibiscus flowers and a pair of Durvas (bermuda grass) to Bappa is considered essential.

Yashoda Mata's Sankashti Fast for Kanha

Lord Krishna's childhood mischief is well known, and it is said that Yashoda Mata observed the Sankashti fast to encourage him to behave like a well-mannered child. This fast has been faithfully practiced in India for thousands of years, reflecting its significance. While some fasts are performed as acts of service, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is specifically intended to fulfill wishes. Devotees believe that when this fast is performed with devotion, their desires are granted through the grace of Ganaraya. On this day, worship is as vital as fasting; expressing one's wishes and praying sincerely to God is essential. If one's intentions are pure and actions are good, the blessings of Ganaraya are believed to come swiftly.

Bahula Chaturthi Vrat and Shri Krishna Pujan

Bahula Chaturthi, celebrated in some parts of the country, is dedicated to the worship of Gomata and her calf, as Lord Krishna, in his childhood, consumed the milk of a cow named Bahula. Fasting on this day is believed to remove children's hardships and grant them longevity. Lord Krishna is also worshipped on Bahula Chaturthi, and these auspicious practices contribute to the special significance of Sankat Chaturthi in Shravan.

How to Fast on Shravan Sankashti Chaturthi

Morning Ritual: Begin the day by waking up early and taking a bath.

Begin the day by waking up early and taking a bath. Daylong Fast: Observe a fast throughout the day, dedicating it to Ganapati Bappa.

Observe a fast throughout the day, dedicating it to Ganapati Bappa. Worship Ganapati: Anoint the idol of Ganapati with pure water. If possible, recite the Atharvashirsha 21 times during the abhishek or chant the mantra "Om Gan Ganpataye Namah" 108 times.

Anoint the idol of Ganapati with pure water. If possible, recite the Atharvashirsha 21 times during the abhishek or chant the mantra "Om Gan Ganpataye Namah" 108 times. Offering: After the prayers, offer flowers to the idol, and then perform the puja with incense, lamps, and naivedya (offerings). Partake in the prasad and distribute it to others.

After the prayers, offer flowers to the idol, and then perform the puja with incense, lamps, and naivedya (offerings). Partake in the prasad and distribute it to others. Moonrise Ritual: At night, check the moonrise time, light incense and lamps, and make an offering to Ganapati Bappa. After sighting the moon, offer prasadam to the moon and break the fast by offering jasvanda (Hibiscus) flowers and durva (bermuda grass) during Ganapati's aarti.

At night, check the moonrise time, light incense and lamps, and make an offering to Ganapati Bappa. After sighting the moon, offer prasadam to the moon and break the fast by offering jasvanda (Hibiscus) flowers and durva (bermuda grass) during Ganapati's aarti. Alternative: If reciting the Atharvashirsha 21 times is not feasible, listen to or recite it with devotion at least once.

Shravan Sankashti Chaturthi: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Shravan Vadya Chaturthi Begins: Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 1:46 PM

Shravan Vadya Chaturthi Ends: Friday, August 23, 2024, at 10:38 AM

According to the Indian calendar, while the traditional practice is to consider the date of sunrise, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed after moonrise during Pradosh Kaal. Therefore, the fast should be observed on August 22, 2024.

Moonrise Times on August 22, 2024

Mumbai: 9:02 PM

Thane: 9:02 PM

Pune: 8:58 PM

Ratnagiri: 9:01 PM

Kolhapur: 8:58 PM

Satara: 8:58 PM

Nashik: 8:58 PM

Ahmednagar: 8:54 PM

Jalgaon: 8:50 PM

Wardha: 8:38 PM

Yavatmal: 8:40 PM

Beed: 8:50 PM

Sangli: 8:56 PM

Sawantwadi: 8:59 PM

Solapur: 8:50 PM

Nagpur: 8:36 PM

Amravati: 8:41 PM

Akola: 8:45 PM

Aurangabad: 8:52 PM

Bhusawal: 8:50 PM

Parbhani: 8:46 PM

Nanded: 8:43 PM

Dharashiv: 8:49 PM

Bhandara: 8:34 PM

Chandrapur:8:36 PM

Buldhana: 8:48 PM

Malvan: 9:01 PM

Panaji: 8:59 PM

Belgaum: 8:57 PM

Indore: 8:48 PM

Gwalior: 8:38 PM