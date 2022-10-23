Sidharth Malhotra on completing a decade in the industry

New Delhi, Oct 23 During an interview with GQ Hype, the Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his greatest learnings over the past ten years he has spent in the industry: Be your own Cheerleader. He takes to GQ Hype through his experience on the sets of Shershaah, and also talks about his role model.

Read Excerpts:

When Sidharth Malhotra got pushed out of the plane at two instead of at three, like he was promised, he had an epiphany. Skydiving was like life itself: Sometimes, you've just got to let go.

Professionally though, he's all about investing blood, sweat, and tears. Shershaah, the actor's latest and most successful release, stands testament. Training for the role of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil war hero, was gruelling. But the work paid off.

Sidharth Malhotra's on a mission to break the mould. To him, Ek Villain, Kapoor and Sons, and Brothers each mark a distinct break from the glamourized characters he's known to play. It's been 10 years in the industry, and if there's one thing he's learned, it's this: Be your own cheerleader.

Even a year on, Shershaah continues to have an impact. What has its success meant to you?

It was a thrill to see the audience soaking in every aspect of Shershaah, the characters, the action, the emotions, and the love story. This is the kind of response that every actor hopes for. Shershaah has satisfied my creative juices in every way and is one of the most special films of my decade-long career.

You completed a decade in the industry this year. What has been your biggest learning?

You've got to be your own cheerleader. In my early days, I felt that as an actor one played a very small role in a film's success; it was more about the director's edit, the producer's marketing, and the packaging of all of it. Now over the years, especially when you're working with younger directors, you get more of a say.

A lot of blood, sweat, and tears have been spent in the last decade. And all of it has led to this one realization: If I don't blow my own trumpet, who else will? I think Dev saab

