Sleigh this New Year in Mumbai in 5 ways

New Year's Eve is truly special for each of us, and given the present situation, it may be the only special occasion on which some of us may count. Yes, New Year's Eve in Mumbai may not be the same as it is every year, but there are still some ways to create memories with your loved ones on December 31st. We have researched and created a list of your best New Year's Eve options in Mumbai.

Walk on Marine Drive: Marine Drive is without a doubt one of the most excellent places in the city to enjoy being outside. You are guaranteed to enjoy a very Mumbai experience spending New Year's Eve here, as it is free, has a wide Arabian Sea to gaze out into, and is surrounded by plenty of Mumbaikars from all walks of life.

Head to the Beach: Mumbai has various beaches, each of which is unique. On New Year's Eve, Juhu Beach is always packed with people from all over the country. You can meander around here while eating street food and people-watching, or you can go to the slightly less crowded Versova Beach.

Drive on Bandra-Worli Sea Link: There's nothing quite like a leisurely drive around the Worli Bridge. It's one of the things that every traveller in Mumbai should do. So, why not get in your car and travel down the Bandra-Worli Sea Link? Just seeing the bridge lit up in dazzling lights and the silent waters beneath, with a cold sea wind on your face maybe be a cinematic way to close the year. Remember to wear your masks and travel in the early evening rather than midnight.

Campaigninginin city's biggest national park: Here's something truly unique that won't require you to travel far. Those who are tired of the normal nightlife scenes but are not too sleepy to go camping can spend a night under the stars looking at stars and city lights at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. By contacting the Nature Information Center, you can further improve your stay in the tents by organising tailor-made nature appreciation experiences such as walks, slide displays, and stargazing sessions. Given that the camping begins at 5 p.m., one can spend the first half of the day seeing the lion and tiger safari as well as the old Buddhist caves at Kanheri, which provide a breathtaking view over the city.

Hit the club: If you want to ring in the New Year the old-fashioned way, by getting drunk and dancing to loud, thumping sounds till you pass out, Mumbai has lots of fantastic possibilities. For guaranteed fantastic music, go to Kitty Su at The Lalit in Andheri or Trilogy in Juhu.