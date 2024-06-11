Sneak Peek Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Rs 640 Crore Beachfront Villa Gifted by the Mukesh and Nita Ambani (Watch Video)

The wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani's youngest son is set for July 24th at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai. Before the ceremony, the couple celebrated with two pre-wedding events - one in Jamnagar and the other on a luxurious cruise in Italy. Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani gifted their youngest son, Anant, and his soon-to-be wife, Radhika, with a villa in Dubai worth Rs 640 crore. Let's take a look inside their luxurious home.

In April 2022, Mukesh acquired a large beachfront mansion on Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods, for Anant. The estate spans 3,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms and a 70-meter private beach, making it the second-largest residential real estate transaction in Dubai.

For Anant and Radhika's engagement in 2023, Mukesh and Nita Ambani presented them with a luxurious Bentley Continental GTC Speed valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore. This high-performance vehicle, powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, can go from 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. Radhika was also given exquisite jewelry from the Ambani's. At Mukesh Ambani's niece Isheta Salgaocar's cocktail soiree in July 2022, Radhika wore a magnificent pearl and diamond choker, undoubtedly a precious gift from Nita Ambani to her future daughter-in-law.