Sneakers inspired by Mo Salah's success

New Delhi, Jan 28 Adidas' most iconic and successful running franchise, ULTRABOOST, has launched a new product franchise, the UB 2.0 DNA. The new collection is inspired by Mo Salah's success, with a blend of high-end fashion design featuring Egyptian hieroglyphics on the midsole and laces, as well as Mo Salah's signature on the shoe, is made to inspire a massive fanbase who want to own and wear the iconic franchise.

The product embodies the core idea of being etched in Sport and Culture, while also encapsulating the rich heritage of the iconic UB franchise and a personal touch from Mo Salah.

Available: www.adidas.co.in

Price: 19,999 INR

