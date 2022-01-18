South Africa's fast food chain expands its delivery business

New Delhi, Jan 18 South Africa's fast food chain Nando's known for its signature flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, is all set to expand its coverage in the city that holds a great taste and zest for great food with this service to tickle taste buds.. The official launch of the state-of-the-art kitchen is slated to be held on 17th January in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, and will enable customers to order takeout and receive home deliveries.

Sameer Bhasin, CEO of Nando's India said, "It has been our endeavour to serve our customers the best of Nando's experience. This launch is a step forward in making our service seamlessly accessible to the citizen of Bengaluru. We want to cover more geography and are looking forward to an improved engagement with our patrons."

Speaking about the launch, Vishal Gupta, CFO Nando's India said, "We wanted to make our world-famous PERi-PERi chicken available to the citizen of Bengaluru and at the comfort of their home. This channel was a great opportunity to achieve this goal. This launch will bolster our reach and response to our patrons in the city."

With the cloud kitchen, the brand aims to satiate the customer's palette with the super-fast delivery of food.

