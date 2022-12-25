Spiced coffee recipes for Christmas
By IANS | Published: December 25, 2022 11:39 AM 2022-12-25T11:39:03+5:30 2022-12-25T11:55:15+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 25 As we wake up for the joyous Christmas Christmas, start your day by indulging in some spiced coffee recipes that have been especially chosen for the holidays by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India.
Cocoa and Pepper Spiced latte
Your favourite latte with a delicious twist of cocoa and chili pepper and amazingly blended with aromatic espresso makes it one of the most favourite spicy milk coffee to enjoy this winter.
Ingredients
Single shot of Espresso for Moka Pot coffee
2 teaspoons sweet cocoa powder
Pinch of cinnamon powder
pinch of cayenne chile pepper
150 ml whole milk
Directions
Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use Mokapot coffee.
Add espresso, cocoa and cayenne chile pepper together in a mug and stir to make a paste.
Steam and froth milk using a steam wand or electric frother, pour milk into a mug trying and exhibiting your coffee making skills, enjoy!
Mexican Black Coffee
This traditional black coffee is a perfect blend of sweet chocolate, spicy cinnamon and strong coffee with creams to make it more delicious and smooth.
Ingredients
150 ml strong French Press coffee
15 ml dark chocolate sauce
Pinch of cinnamon powder
Small pinch of nutmeg
Whipped cream
Stick of cinnamon for garnish
Directions
Freshly brew coffee using a stronger coffee blend with French press.
Pour coffee into your favourite glass mug, Add chocolate sauce and cinnamon powder and mix it well, top with whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg and garnish with cinnamon sticks.
Winter Ginger Frappe
All-Time favourite frappe with refreshing hazelnut and fresh spices makes its must have winter cold coffee.
Ingredients
Single shot of Espresso for Moka Pot coffee
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
60 ml milk
15 ml hazelnut syrup
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
Pinch of cinnamon powder
3-4 ice cubes
Pinch of nutmeg for garnish
Whipped cream optional
Directions
Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use Mokapot coffee, make it cool.
Add the coffee, milk, vanilla ice cream and hazelnut syrup to a blender and blend until smooth. Add the ginger and cinnamon and blend until a little more until combined, pour into glass .
Add whipped cream, grate fresh nutmeg on top.
Chai-Coffee Martini
Freshly brewed espresso shaken with warm and fragrant spices to make an aromatic treat served in martini glass. An absolute party drink with traditional Indian chai flavours.
Ingredients
Double shot of Espresso for Moka Pot coffee
100 ml fresh cream
1 cinnamon stick
5-6 black peppercorns
5 whole cloves
4 cardamom pods,
4 whole star anise pods
3 small slices of fresh ginger
2 teaspoons of sugar
5-6 ice cubes
Directions
In a saucepan take fresh cream, add all the spices and heat it for 5 minutes to infuse all the flavour, cool it down.
Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use Moka Pot coffee,
In a cocktail shaker take all the ice cubes, add freshly brewed espresso, sugar and the cream and spices mix, shake it well.
Pour the mix into martini glass using a strainer, enjoy!
Coconut-Cardamom Coldbrew
Exotic-tasting combination of fruity and smooth Cold Brew topped with Creamy coconut and floral-earthy cardamom make it an all day coffee for winter.
Ingredients
200 ml Cold Brew
60 ml coconut milk
2 pods cardamom
20 ml vanilla syrup
Directions
Make Cold Brew using medium roast 100% arabica coffee.
In a saucepan take coconut milk, vanilla syrup and crushed cardamom pods, boil it till reduced 20 percent and the flavor of cardamom gets mixed. Make it cool.
In an old fashioned glass pour Cold Brew some ice cubes and top it with coconut milk mix and enjoy.
