Spiced coffee recipes for Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25 As we wake up for the joyous Christmas Christmas, start your day by indulging in some spiced coffee recipes that have been especially chosen for the holidays by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India.

Cocoa and Pepper Spiced latte

Your favourite latte with a delicious twist of cocoa and chili pepper and amazingly blended with aromatic espresso makes it one of the most favourite spicy milk coffee to enjoy this winter.

Ingredients

Single shot of Espresso for Moka Pot coffee

2 teaspoons sweet cocoa powder

Pinch of cinnamon powder

pinch of cayenne chile pepper

150 ml whole milk

Directions

Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use Mokapot coffee.

Add espresso, cocoa and cayenne chile pepper together in a mug and stir to make a paste.

Steam and froth milk using a steam wand or electric frother, pour milk into a mug trying and exhibiting your coffee making skills, enjoy!

Mexican Black Coffee

This traditional black coffee is a perfect blend of sweet chocolate, spicy cinnamon and strong coffee with creams to make it more delicious and smooth.

Ingredients

150 ml strong French Press coffee

15 ml dark chocolate sauce

Pinch of cinnamon powder

Small pinch of nutmeg

Whipped cream

Stick of cinnamon for garnish

Directions

Freshly brew coffee using a stronger coffee blend with French press.

Pour coffee into your favourite glass mug, Add chocolate sauce and cinnamon powder and mix it well, top with whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg and garnish with cinnamon sticks.

Winter Ginger Frappe

All-Time favourite frappe with refreshing hazelnut and fresh spices makes its must have winter cold coffee.

Ingredients

Single shot of Espresso for Moka Pot coffee

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

60 ml milk

15 ml hazelnut syrup

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Pinch of cinnamon powder

3-4 ice cubes

Pinch of nutmeg for garnish

Whipped cream optional

Directions

Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use Mokapot coffee, make it cool.

Add the coffee, milk, vanilla ice cream and hazelnut syrup to a blender and blend until smooth. Add the ginger and cinnamon and blend until a little more until combined, pour into glass .

Add whipped cream, grate fresh nutmeg on top.

Chai-Coffee Martini

Freshly brewed espresso shaken with warm and fragrant spices to make an aromatic treat served in martini glass. An absolute party drink with traditional Indian chai flavours.

Ingredients

Double shot of Espresso for Moka Pot coffee

100 ml fresh cream

1 cinnamon stick

5-6 black peppercorns

5 whole cloves

4 cardamom pods,

4 whole star anise pods

3 small slices of fresh ginger

2 teaspoons of sugar

5-6 ice cubes

Directions

In a saucepan take fresh cream, add all the spices and heat it for 5 minutes to infuse all the flavour, cool it down.

Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use Moka Pot coffee,

In a cocktail shaker take all the ice cubes, add freshly brewed espresso, sugar and the cream and spices mix, shake it well.

Pour the mix into martini glass using a strainer, enjoy!

Coconut-Cardamom Coldbrew

Exotic-tasting combination of fruity and smooth Cold Brew topped with Creamy coconut and floral-earthy cardamom make it an all day coffee for winter.

Ingredients

200 ml Cold Brew

60 ml coconut milk

2 pods cardamom

20 ml vanilla syrup

Directions

Make Cold Brew using medium roast 100% arabica coffee.

In a saucepan take coconut milk, vanilla syrup and crushed cardamom pods, boil it till reduced 20 percent and the flavor of cardamom gets mixed. Make it cool.

In an old fashioned glass pour Cold Brew some ice cubes and top it with coconut milk mix and enjoy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor