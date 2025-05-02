Suffering from Bloating and Gas? Try This Drink for Instant Relief

Our stomach gets bloated or gassy after eating something. Although indigestion is common, it is a health problem if it happens continuously. Due to these problems, we often do not feel like eating. Sometimes the problem increases so much that we even have difficulty breathing.

If we have frequent stomach bloating or gassy problems, we should pay attention to our health. Changed lifestyle, wrong eating habits, insufficient sleep, junk food, and not eating on time cause indigestion and gassy problems. To avoid these problems, we should eat on time. We should also pay attention to the quantity of food we eat. Constantly eating outside food has a negative effect on your stomach. If you also suffer from frequent stomach pain, constipation, or gas, then drink an Ayurvedic drink, which will help reduce your daily troubles.

Famous Ayurvedic doctor Salim Zaidi has shared a video on his YouTube channel. He says that we take many medicines to get relief from problems like gas and indigestion. But, this does not give us relief. We can get relief from this problem in a natural way. For this, you can make a special Ayurvedic drink and drink it.

How to make the drink?

To make this drink, you will have to take 4 green cardamoms, 1 teaspoon of bay leaf, and 1 teaspoon of cumin.

Boil all these three ingredients in water. When the water becomes half, strain it and drink it when it is lukewarm.

Benefits of Ayurvedic Drinks

The compounds found in dill help stimulate gastric enzymes. This improves digestion and provides relief from the problem of bloating.

Eating cardamom helps digest food quickly. This gives us relief from problems like stomach ache, gas, indigestion, and acidity.

Cumin is a superfood for good digestion. It stimulates the secretion of our digestive enzymes, which provides relief from the problem of bloating.