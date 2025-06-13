Suffering from Joint Pain? Make This Easy Home Remedy with Makhana, Almonds and Seeds

As we grow older we often face age related problems like Joint pain. Now this problems can be seen in young people as well. Joint pain is a very common problem due to today's stressful and changing lifestyle. Joint pain is caused by wear and tear of joints due to age, incorrect sitting and standing habits, lack of physical activity, nutritional deficiencies or sometimes even accidents. Pain is felt in various joints of the body such as knees, waist, neck, shoulders, wrists and this affects daily activities. Pain in any joint of the body is not only physically annoying, but we also have to face many other problems due to this.

This problem, which initially seems very minor, can become more serious if not paid attention to on time. Therefore, it is necessary to get proper treatment for joint pain on time. Natural and home remedies can also be beneficial to reduce the pain of joint pain. These home remedies will maintain the flexibility and strength of the joints and reduce the pain. Deepika Padukone's celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah has suggested a special home remedy to reduce joint pain. Let's see what this remedy is exactly.

Ingredients:-

Makhane - 2 cups Cashews - 8 to 10 cashews Almonds - 8 to 10 almonds Pistachios - 8 to 10 pistachios Kalonji - 1 tablespoon Pumpkin seeds - 1 tablespoon Sunflower seeds - 1 tablespoon Granulated sugar - 1 tablespoon

Recipe:- First of all, in a large bowl of a mixer, combine all the ingredients like makhane, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sugar, cashews, almonds, pistachios, and kalonji. Now, grind all these ingredients together in a mixer bowl and make a fine powder of it. Store this prepared powder in an airtight container.

How to consume this powder?

Add 2 tablespoons of this powder to a glass of hot milk and mix it well. Drinking this milk every night before going to bed helps in reducing joint pain.