Summer Coolers to keep your refreshed
By IANS | Published: April 19, 2022 05:30 PM2022-04-19T17:30:05+5:302022-04-19T18:00:07+5:30
New Delhi, April 19 As the heat sets in, it is important to keep your body hydrated and replenish fluids at regular intervals. Here are a few summer drinks to beat the haeat.
AAM PANNA
Ingredients:
. 1 raw mango
. 2 cup water
. 3 tbsp mint / pudina
. 1/4 cup sugar
. 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
. 1/2 tsp cumin pwoder
. 1/2 tsp pepper powder
. 3/4 tsp salt
Method:
. Firstly, in a pressure cooker take 1 raw mango and pour 2 cup water.
. Cover and pressure cook for 5 whistles or until mango are cooked well.
. Cool completely, and peel the skin of mango.
. Also, scrape the pulp of mango making sure the skin has separated.
. Transfer the mango pulp to a blender.
. Also add mint and sugar.
. Blend to smooth paste without adding any water.
. Now add cardamom powder, cumin powder, pepper powder and salt.
. Mix well making sure everything is well combined with aam panna concentrate is ready.
. To serve, in a tall glass take a tbsp of aam panna concentrate and add few ice cubes.
. Pour in ice-cold water and mix well.
. Finally, enjoy aam panna garnished with fresh mint leaves.
LEMONADE
Ingredients:
. 1 3/4 cups white sugar
. 1 cup water
. 9 medium lemons, or more as needed
. 7 cups ice-cold water
. Ice as needed
Method:
. Combine sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Stir to dissolve sugar while mixture comes to a boil. Set aside to cool slightly.
. Meanwhile, roll lemons around on your counter to soften. Cut in half lengthwise, and squeeze into a liquid measuring cup.
. Add pulp to the juice, but discard any seeds. Continue juicing until you have 1 1/2 cups fresh juice and pulp.
. Pour 7 cups ice-cold water into a pitcher. Stir in lemon juice and pulp, then add simple syrup to taste.
. Add ice and serve the energetic drink
SATTU SHARBAT
Ingredients:
. 1.5 litres chilled water
. 6 tablespoon sattu
