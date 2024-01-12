Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Motivational Thoughts, Quotes Of Inspiring Hero

Swami Vivekananda was one of the most influence and prominent figure. A Spiritual leader and social reformer. His Thoughts and sayings are considered as a vision. Today on 12thJanuary we celebrate his birthday as a Youth Day, let's have a quick look at some motivational thoughts which will lead our life.

1. "Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."

2. "You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."

3. "You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

4. "We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."

5. "Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."

6. "Arise! Awake! And stop not until the goal is reached."

7. "Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you but do not think of that now."





