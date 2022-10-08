TEDxSFIT presents "The Alternate Hypothesis"

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that

bring people together to share a TED-like experience. TEDxSFIT is the first official TED

event in North Mumbai, independently organized by students of St. Francis Institute of Technology.

It is a commemorative platform presenting a diverse speaker lineup and stories that inspire you to the core which instills a spirit of social transformation. Their theme for this year is “The Alternate Hypothesis”. This theme dwells on what if there existed a parallel world with you having the power to choose something different, which might involve a risk but is the only alternative to fulfill your dreams? Would you take that leap of faith, explore your fortes, and break the societal norms of preferring security over happiness?

“Keeping up with the theme of ‘The Alternate Hypothesis’ we aim to unleash speakers from

all walks of life who have been at crossroads and have shown the courage to be different.”quoted Ms. Greeshma Hedvikar, the Licensee and Organizer for TEDxSFIT 2022. They have an impressive speaker lineup including Mr. Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and President of Schindler India, also listed in ET's 40underForty. Ms. Anjali Bhagwat, an Indian professional sport shooter. She became the first Indian woman to receive a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Final. They also have Mr. Jerson Fernandes, the culinary brigade at Accor’s most iconic property- Novotel Mumbai, Juhu Beach.

With over 14 years of rich international experience, he truly is one of the youngest and best chefs in India. Kirthi Ganapathy works at Google Cloud as a Customer Engineering Leader, specializing in Analytics, AI and Machine Learning. Over the course of her 22-year career, she has developed expertise in Solution Architecture Design, and Consulting in Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud.

Ms. Nirmala Pillai, belongs to the Indian Civil Service, Class 1 Services and is an Ex-Indian

P&T Accounts & Finance Service Officer. She retired as Financial Advisor from the Dept of

Telecom and IT and as a self-taught artist, she has participated in art exhibitions all over India.

The event will be held on the premises of St. Francis Institute Of Technology on 9th October,

2022 from 11:00 a.m. onwards.

