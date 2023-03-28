TEDxSIULavale 2023 returns with its 11th edition

TEDxSIULavale 2023 is an independently organized TED event aimed at sharing multi-topical ideas of vision, spark, change, and delivering "Ideas worth spreading.” With a strong legacy of 10 incredible years of ideas worth spreading, TEDxSIULavale proudly leaps into its 11th edition with viscosity and determination.

TEDxSIULavale delivered an exciting event that stirred the hearts and minds of attendees. The theme was "Unsettle - Break the Status Quo," a call to action to challenge the boundaries of conventional thinking and to break free from the limitations that restrict creativity and imagination. Lokmat was media partner for the event.

Our speakers at TEDxSIULavale: Mr. Sangram Khopade, Mr. Kishore Bhargava, Mr. Viral Thakkar, Ms. Richa S. Mukherjee, Ms. Zinal Doshi, Ms. Rupali Ambegaonkar, Mr. Faiz Fazal, Mr. Sambit Mohanty.

Team TEDxSIULavale extends a warm Thank You to these zealous professionals for sharing their valuable expertise, time, and insights.