The flavour and essence of cooking in bamboo hollows

New Delhi, Sep 18 Cooking in a bamboo hollows has been their tradition for a long time, and even with time and advancement, food aficionados enjoy experimenting with the flavour of food cooked in various pots and pants and definitely cooking in a bamboo hollows.

Celebrate the flavour and essence of cooking in a bamboo hollows with these recipes on World Bamboo Day, which is commemorated annually on September 18 with the goal to raise awareness of bamboo globally.

Shahi Murg Bamboo Biryani By Chef Jerson, Director of Culinary, Novotel Mumbai

"One of the simplest yet most interesting and delectable recipes learned during my forest camping days when Bamboo was the only source of steam cooking a perfect dum style biryani. This is a very unique biryani for the style in which its cooked, the earthy flavours from the marinated meat and delicate textures of the long grain basmati rice marinated with roasted spices and yogurt marry each other really well promising to give a punch to your taste buds connecting you with the scent of nature. I have given my own little twist of taste, texture, and flavour to this biryani by cooking it over a live charcoal fire using dried coconut shells as fuel," says Chef Jerson.

Ingredients for marinating chicken

3 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp biryani masala

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 lemon

250 grams with bone chicken

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 cup fried onions

1/2 cup yogurt

1/4 cup mint leaves

1/4 cup coriander leaves

4 to 5 tbsp oil

4 cardamoms

1- inch cinnamon stick

3 cloves

1/8 piece nutmeg

2-star anise

1 flower mace

Salt as required

For rice cooking

1 cup basmati rice

