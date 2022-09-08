The growth of Indian sweet market

New Delhi, Sep 8 In Indian culture, sweets are very important. Ind are renowned for their love of indulging in a variety of sweets during family gatherings and festivals as well as for sharing love and affection by giving sweets to others. India is without a doubt the world's largest consumer of sugar, and the nation's sweet and namkeen business is worth more than 100,000 crores.

ore than one crore people are employed directly and much more indirectly by the sweet and namkeen sector. The Indian sweets or mithai industry has benefited further from the development of the packaged food sector and customers' growing awareness of hygiene and safety. The sweets business is anticipated to continue showing positive development potential in the future due to shifting customer preferences and the start of the holiday season.

The Thriving Sweet and Namkeen Industry in India

Over the years, Indian sweets witnessed great evolution with new trends, methods, and techniques influencing their make and taste. Thousands of regional varieties exist in India today making an arduous and unfathomable list! No surprise India is heaven for sweet lovers.

Sweets continue to be sold in enormous quantities in India. Sales of mithai and namkeen have never dipped-the industry has grown at healthy double digits every year this century, and the turnover for the organised sweet and namkeen industry crossed INR 1 trillion in 2019-20, according to FSNM

