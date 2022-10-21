The Luxury Diwali Gifting Guide

New Delhi, Oct 21 The most special part of any occasion is the giving, so we're excited to share our Diwali gifting guide to help you select the best presents for your loved ones.

Franck Muller's India limited edition collection timepiece

The detailed limited-edition timepieces come in two variants and are from Franck Muller's hallmark Vanguard collection. Each of the 150 beautiful pieces is designed with a green leather strap and dial, keeping the vibrant and experimental Indian sensibility in mind. These detailed timepieces come in two options, with 100 pieces of the steel and gold edition, and 50 pieces of the rose gold edition. The timepieces carry an exclusive serial number to choose from, and a map of India etched onto the back of the case. The watch has a sapphire crystal and anti-reflective treatment, with a case size of 45 mm and a Green dial and date function.

Priced at Rs 11.7 lakh for the steel exclusively retailed at Kapoor Watch Company

TUMI

This festive season TUMI presents a curated assortment of gifts for your loved ones, made with exceptional quality and high performance styles that will last a lifetime. A thoughtful selection on the occasion of Diwali comprises styles that are entirely based on modularity, sustainability, and durability for every personal need that complements a non-stop festive lifestyle.

Price Range: INR 5,000/- Onwards. All collections are available offline at TUMI stores - Mumbai & New Delhi, and online on - TUMI.in.

