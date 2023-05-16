By life

New Delhi, May 16 Christie's announced the upcoming landmark sale: The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower, a collector, philanthropist, an icon of sophistication and refinement, and member of one of the most pre-eminent American families. She was known for her classic aesthetic, designing interiors with whimsical touches that reflected her inner self: impeccably stylish and thoroughly charming, true to her values and creativity.



As a tribute to Eisenhower, Christie's will launch a global tour of the collection beginning in Los Angeles and continuing in Paris, Geneva, and Hong Kong. The full collection will culminate in New York on June 7, and will be sold in a live and online sale during Christie's Luxury Week.

This stunning assemblage of jewellery from the most important houses demonstrates Eisenhower's sophistication and appreciation for both the allure and art of jewellery design.

A star lot of the collection is the iconic 'Jarretiere' ruby and diamond bracelet, acquired by Marlene Dietrich in 1937 from Van Cleef & Arpels. It was worn by the actress in Alfred Hitchcock's 1950 murder mystery 'Stage Fright' and was purchased by Eisenhower in 1992 - making its way from one iconic collection to another (Estimate $2,500,000-4,500,000)

Additional highlights include a variety of magnificent jewels, including: a rare Art Deco Diamond and Multi-Gem 'Moonlight Rose' Bracelet, by Tiffany & Co. (Estimate $500,000-700,000), an Art Deco Diamond Bangle Bracelet, by Cartier (Estimate $150,000-250,000) as well as an Important D colour Diamond Ring of 20.54 carats (Estimate $1,200,000-1,800,000).

Marc Porter, Chairman of Christie's Americas, says: "From Marlene Dietrich to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Anne Eisenhower Collection traces the history of the last century through a single collector's brilliant passion for fine jewels. Anne Eisenhower had a keen eye for the finest examples of the jeweller's art, and her collection tells fascinating and interwoven stories of patrons and collectors. Christie's looks forward to sharing the experience of these superb objects as they go on a global tour, culminating at our Rockefeller galleries in June."

Daphne Lingon, Head of Jewellery Department, Christie's Americas remarks: "Christie's is truly honoured to be entrusted with the Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower, a woman who led an extraordinary life of taste, style and philanthropy, while remaining true to her values. From exquisite designs by Cartier, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels to important gemstones, this auction presents a unique opportunity for collectors to obtain a jewel that was thoughtfully acquired over a 40 year period by a true tastemaker."

The live sale will take place on June 7 with additional jewels offered from Eisenhower's collection to be featured in Christie's Jewels Online open for bidding May 30 and closing on June 8.

The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower - Tour Dates and Locations:

Los Angeles March 23, 2023

Paris April 20-25, 2023

Geneva May 14-17, 2023

Hong Kong May 24-27, 2023

New York June 2-6, 2023

