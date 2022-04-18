The male ponytail is a perennial summer trend, says celebrity stylist Darshan Yewalekar

New Delhi, April 18 Celebrities are seen going about their business in cool fabrics, updo styles, and pastel colours as summer scorches concrete jungles. Male celebrities wearing ponytails has been a popular trend for a while, but as celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalakar points out, "Ponytails are a popular summer hairstyle. It is also timeless, as evidenced by ancient Greek artefacts and frescoes. In the second half of the 18th century, most European men wore their hair long and styled it in what we now call the male ponytail. In Asia, the style can be traced back to ancient China, while in popular culture, it can be traced back to 1970s rock music."

Darshan says, "Ranveer Singh recently made waves in Cleveland at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with striking hair statements." "Ranveer isn't afraid to try out new looks, and he was pleased with the lookbook we created, whether it was his sky-high ponytail or the voluminous curls held back by a headband. There are figures of men with top buns in ancient Indian sculptures and art, and this was my inspiration for Ranveer's NBA look. His style, as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, complemented the energy of the event."

Men are beginning to prefer ponytails in everyday life as a summer trend, according to Darshan, because it feels cool and unfussy. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan can be seen with a ponytail even when wearing a formal suit, but in most cases, this is a casual style statement that is bohemian, casual, and convenient.

Darshan says, "Shah Rukh Khan has also made headbands fashionable, and long before the ponytail trend became popular among today's actors, Salman Khan was seen sporting ponytails in the 1980s and early 1990s. I see Shahid Kapoor wearing a lot of ponytails in his selfies, and of course, there's Hrithik Roshan, who is always experimenting with his hair and is seen wearing the stylish ponytail in magazine shoots and at events. This trend isn't going away any time soon."

