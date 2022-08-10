The Olive Cafe & Bar opens in Chandigarh

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Olive Cafe & Bar is a place where wonderful cuisine, laughter, culture, and discussions come together in a delightful melting pot. It has a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere.

Chef Jyotika Malik's gourmet cafe menu, along with freshly made coffee, hand-crafted cocktails, bespoke beverages, and a sizable wine selection, are some of its regular features.

The restaurant offers Med-meets-European-and-world menu, signature Teq-tonics

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor