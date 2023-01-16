New Delhi, Jan 16 The Prinseps Exhibition: Legacy of Bhanu Athaiya, coordinated by Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, is presented by Prinseps. This exhibit aims to raise awareness of Bhanu Athaiya's legacy and her contributions to the worlds of art and cinema over the course of 60 years. By examining her early years, her time as a fashion artist, and eventually her skill of costume design, it tells this story. The Exhibition, which features about fifty displays of Bhanu's works

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor