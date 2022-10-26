The Rise of the zero waste kitchens!

New Delhi, Oct 26 Faster lives and economic downturn have impacted cooking patterns, taste preferences, and the nutritive diversity of the Indian diet over the last decade. And chefs, farmers, and experts are particular in pointing out that the onus also lies with consumers who need to be receptive, reflective, and action-oriented in bringing desi vegetables back. "We've been hard-wired to crave convenience when we should crave food that is nutritious and better," muses Chef Zacharias, expressing hope that these behaviours may be unlearned.

One area of concern post-pandemic is how socio-economic constraints have skewed diets, especially for those with limited access to nutritive produce. "How can we rationalise the argument of making more vegetables a part of the diet?" says Dr. Pushpesh Pant, eminent food historian. "As recently as three decades ago, five rupees bought five kilos of fresh green peas. Today they cost more than a hundred! Even people of affluent means watch prices so what do people in lower-income brackets do? The solution according to him may lie in options like the Chandigarh farmer mandis or cooperatives, that bring vegetables to a central location.

As solutions go, supporting farmers, cutting out middlemen, and encouraging fair trade is the way forward. And this model is being explored around the country. For instance, Spudnik Farms, a network of Community-Supported Agriculture

