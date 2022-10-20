The smoothest chocolate in the world is made in India

New Delhi, Oct 20 The smoothness of a chocolate is the fundamental sensory attribute that elevates consumer experience. ...

New Delhi, Oct 20 The smoothness of a chocolate is the fundamental sensory attribute that elevates consumer experience. A breakthrough technological innovation by ITC Ltd. has made it possible for Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the in-house luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd. to create chocolates as fine as seven microns.

Known for crafting unrivalled chocolate experiences, Fabelle Finesse is the smoothest chocolate ever made, and it is made in India. It offers an unrivalled smoothness and melt-in-your-mouth feel. The chocolate was unveiled by Fabelle in collaboration with Chef Adriano Zumbo, renowned Australian pâtissier and TV personality.

The pioneering technology is a result of months of research done by ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre

