This Navratri gorge on some tasty coconut rose laddoo

Navratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and ten days where devotees worship the nine avatars of Durga. Following a strict vegetarian diet is a common fasting tradition of Hindu devotees during Navratri. Amidst all the preparations, there is a constant thought in people’s minds that which new dish they can offer as a bhog for rituals as well as consume during fasts. In such a scenario opting for some coconut rose laddoo can be a good option.

Steps to prepare Coconut Rose Ladoo

First of all, you need to heat a pan and add ghee to it. Then, add dry fruits and nuts, to it and roast them. Once done, take them out in a plate and keep aside. Now, add another 1 teaspoon of ghee to the pan and add the dry coconut. Keep stirring it.

Moving ahead, once the coconut is cooked properly, you will need to add condensed milk along with rose syrup and rose water. Keep cooking. Do not forget them all together well. Your Ladoo mixture is cooked well. Add the roasted dry fruits and nuts. Make sure that these dry fruits and nuts are finely chopped or crushed. Keep the mixture aside for a few minutes until it cools down. Once the mixture is cool, take small portions and using the palm of your hands, make a ball of it. Your Ladoos are ready. Either you can serve them instantly or place them in a container to relish later.